Ethic Inc. Acquires 23,251 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,532 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 447,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,518,000 after acquiring an additional 67,248 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,290,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $104.47.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.