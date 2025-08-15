Estrella Immunopharma’s (ESLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Estrella Immunopharma Stock Performance
Estrella Immunopharma stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Estrella Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Estrella Immunopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Estrella Immunopharma worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Estrella Immunopharma Company Profile
Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.
