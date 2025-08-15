Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$0.96. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 331,421 shares changing hands.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Erdene Resource Development

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$91,390.00. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corp is a Canadian-based resource exploration company. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and development of precious metals and mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company’s project consists of Bayan Khundii, Altan Nar, Zuun Mod, and Khuvyn Khar. The Bayan Khundii and Altan Nar project is located within the Tian-Shan copper-gold belt in southwest Mongolia from the Chinese border city of Ceke.

