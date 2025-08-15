EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Position Lessened by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in EQT were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,039,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,955,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EQT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after buying an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,579,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after buying an additional 851,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,055,000 after buying an additional 110,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,658,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,017,000 after buying an additional 311,154 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of EQT opened at $52.10 on Friday. EQT Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.