EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $629,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Roth Capital lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $119.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

