Entropy Technologies LP Invests $263,000 in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $97,258,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,618,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,595,000 after purchasing an additional 83,724 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 39.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after buying an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.1%

OSIS stock opened at $233.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.47. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.84 and a twelve month high of $241.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.88, for a total value of $171,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,708.40. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Wall Street Zen raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.