Entropy Technologies LP Has $311,000 Position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Match Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Match Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,889.76. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Match Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

