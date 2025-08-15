enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

enCore Energy stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. enCore Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $523.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 143.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that enCore Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,873,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after buying an additional 145,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

