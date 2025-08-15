Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.45.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

