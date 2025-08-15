Element Capital Management LLC Takes $2.68 Million Position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in CSX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 61.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 23.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.