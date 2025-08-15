Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,129 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,129 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 82.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 52.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Qualys by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 96.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Down 2.3%

Qualys stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.99.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $1,176,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,889,140.80. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $91,368.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,404.16. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.