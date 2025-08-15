Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 521,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,712,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 252,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 246,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemed by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,482,000 after buying an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $444.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $408.42 and a twelve month high of $623.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.33.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.75.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Walsh III bought 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $417.10 per share, with a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

