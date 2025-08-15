Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 130.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 50.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,214.37. This represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.94%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.