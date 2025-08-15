Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of RF stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

View Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.