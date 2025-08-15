Element Capital Management LLC Invests $2.75 Million in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,786,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.70.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $187.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.12 and a 200-day moving average of $212.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.99 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.