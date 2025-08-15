Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,321 Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,163,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 51.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $221.36 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.93. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.