Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. American Water Works accounts for about 0.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in American Water Works by 24.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,566,000 after buying an additional 878,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Water Works by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,592,000 after buying an additional 747,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $103,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20,534.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $64,870,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $143.40 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average of $140.29.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

