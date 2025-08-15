Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 110,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,162,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,499,000 after purchasing an additional 743,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,008,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,595 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,888,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,815,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,524,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,271,000 after purchasing an additional 277,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,072,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,908 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,393.55. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $786,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,294.22. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,203 shares of company stock worth $5,010,848. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

