Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 99,318 News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Value Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of News by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,941,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $85,213,000. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of News by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 8,962,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,102,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

