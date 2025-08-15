Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,390 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $618,248,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,947,000 after acquiring an additional 968,444 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,904,530 shares of company stock valued at $445,006,069 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $250.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $281.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.61 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

