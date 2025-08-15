E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 61 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $182.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.97 and its 200 day moving average is $173.23. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 36.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 48,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $146,890.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,110. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,488 shares of company stock worth $80,323,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

