E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 301 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NEE opened at $72.30 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

