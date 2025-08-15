Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.66 and traded as high as C$4.80. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 52,680 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$139.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

