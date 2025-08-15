Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.92.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cormark raised Dye & Durham from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
In other Dye & Durham news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj purchased 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,974.16. Also, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 350,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.29, for a total transaction of C$3,599,750.00. Insiders bought 247,681 shares of company stock worth $2,428,784 in the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.
