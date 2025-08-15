Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

About Dorel Industries

TSE DII.B opened at C$1.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.22. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70. The firm has a market cap of C$36.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.06.

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children’s furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

