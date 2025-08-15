Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Dorel Industries
Dorel Industries Stock Performance
About Dorel Industries
Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children’s furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dorel Industries
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How Did Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange Bullish’s IPO Go?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Mercury Systems Up 27%: Financials Send Investors a Clear Signal
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Deere’s Sell-Off Could Be a Long-Term Buying Chance
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.