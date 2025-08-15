Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.8947.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,427 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Dollar Tree by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 174,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 151,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

