Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and traded as high as $92.76. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $90.12, with a volume of 182,892 shares.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.9%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $501,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 693.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $481,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $255,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

