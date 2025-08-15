Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 24,444 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Honeywell International worth $656,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,619,000 after buying an additional 337,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,563,000 after buying an additional 505,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $218.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

