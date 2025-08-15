Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 35,683 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Netflix worth $954,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $2,385,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,230.56 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $659.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,231.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,100.31. The company has a market cap of $522.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,026.11. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

