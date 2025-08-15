Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $596.48 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,386,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of HSBC worth $596,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 32.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $65.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 308.0%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.21%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.