Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $516.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Sherwin-Williams worth $516,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $583,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.60.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $365.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Free Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

