Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock worth $1,583,673,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $139.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

