Deepwater Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 5.6% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.3%

MELI stock opened at $2,319.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,416.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,255.38. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,795.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

