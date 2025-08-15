DA Davidson Cuts CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Price Target to $32.00

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PMTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on CPI Card Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CPI Card Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.31.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $129.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.96 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CPI Card Group news, Chairman H Sanford Riley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,769.75. The trade was a 47.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 1,635.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Stories

