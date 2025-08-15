D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMPX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Compass Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $407.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,043,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 58.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Further Reading

