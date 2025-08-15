Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 38,220.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $109,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cummins by 5,553.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,731,000 after acquiring an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $405.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $408.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.83.

View Our Latest Report on CMI

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,710. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 520 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.13, for a total transaction of $201,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,406.90. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,899. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.