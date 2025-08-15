Critical Review: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) versus Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Sohu.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.24 billion 9.21 -$112.00 million ($0.26) -327.96 Sohu.com $598.40 million 0.78 -$100.27 million $4.17 3.73

Sohu.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -2.60% -1.26% -1.04% Sohu.com 22.70% -6.37% -3.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 9 4 1 2.43 Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $88.2857, indicating a potential upside of 3.54%. Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.53%. Given Sohu.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Sohu.com on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates Focus (www.focus.cn), which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers interactive online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, it provides paid subscription and interactive broadcasting services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.