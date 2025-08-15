Critical Review: Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) vs. Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC)

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Technology and Agape ATP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -11.64% -5.79% Agape ATP -183.13% -27.66% -24.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharps Technology and Agape ATP”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$9.30 million ($1,212.34) 0.00 Agape ATP $1.32 million 45.84 -$2.47 million ($0.41) -2.95

Volatility & Risk

Agape ATP has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology. Agape ATP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharps Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sharps Technology has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agape ATP has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Agape ATP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Agape ATP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sharps Technology beats Agape ATP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Technology

(Get Free Report)

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Agape ATP

(Get Free Report)

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. It also provides BEAUNIQUE brand products comprising Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. In addition, the company offers energy masks, including N°1 Med-Hydration, N°2 Med-Whitening, and N°3 Med-Firming, as well as hyaluronic acid serum and mousse facial cleanser under ÉNERGÉTIQUE brand; and soy protein isolate powder, and an antioxidant under Livo5 brand name. Further, it sells health and wellness products; and promotes wellness and wellbeing lifestyle through online editorials, programs, events, and campaigns, as well as provides health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.