Critical Review: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) vs. PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and PLBY Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $222.32 million 0.56 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -977.00 PLBY Group $116.14 million 1.42 -$79.40 million ($0.78) -2.22

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Outdoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLBY Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

49.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of PLBY Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands -0.03% 4.13% 2.96% PLBY Group -60.96% -1,460.70% -21.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Outdoor Brands and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 PLBY Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.53%. PLBY Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.41%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Risk and Volatility

American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLBY Group has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats PLBY Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as playboy.com, honeybirdette.com, yandy.com, and loversstores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, the company business covers the subscription sale of playboyplus.com and playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. It offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. PLBY Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

