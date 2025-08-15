CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.26% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Simeon George bought 989,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,021,213.37. The trade was a 133.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,083.92. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $71.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 1,229.43%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

