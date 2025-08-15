Cooper Financial Group Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $294.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $808.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $301.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

