Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DXP Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,657.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $237,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 607,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,065,919.33. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $4,030,140.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 812,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,265,535.44. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,938 shares of company stock worth $5,300,731 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $118.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $123.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.25.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $498.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

