Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $943,000 in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,304,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,903,000 after buying an additional 606,526 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $8,128,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $151,670.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,567.93. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. Chewy has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

