Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 128.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 166.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 329.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 246.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,872. This represents a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

