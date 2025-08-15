Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 762.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 404.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 150.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $247.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.49. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.32 and a 52 week high of $278.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total value of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,788.30. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 51,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.89, for a total transaction of $13,114,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,177,950.50. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 686,437 shares of company stock valued at $161,070,166. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

