Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

Cigna Group Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:CI opened at $290.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.33 and its 200-day moving average is $311.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $256.89 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

