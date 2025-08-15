Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $745,000 Position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,249,000 after buying an additional 95,339 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $139,984.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,776.99. This represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $1,805,790.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,536,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,773,733.73. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock worth $2,496,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.11.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $117.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $689.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.25 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

