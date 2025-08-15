Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,733 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth $53,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Argus raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

