Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,740 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,893 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

