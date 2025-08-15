Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Sells $140,763.00 in Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CMA stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 54.41%.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 165,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4,050.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 54,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

